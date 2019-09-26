Yuvraj Singh alleges India team management made excuses to drop him

Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement earlier this year, has alleged that the India team management tried to hasten the end of his playing days for the national team. Saying that new challenges were constantly being placed in front of him to prove himself, Yuvraj lamented that no one sat down with him and conveyed the team’s plans to him.

Speaking to Aaj Tak on Thursday, Yuvraj said, “Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017. I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket.”

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards… yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” he added.

Yuvraj also said that it is very said that senior players – he took the names of Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan – are not taken into confidence by the team management at the end of their playing days in India.

India’s 2011 World Cup hero last donned the Indian colours in 2017 during a T20I match against England, which India won by 75 runs.