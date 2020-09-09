Yuvraj Singh aims to make comeback in domestic cricket, writes to BCCI

Player of Punjab Ranji Team Yuvraj Singh during net practice at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, January 27 2015. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Yuvraj Singh has agreed to make a comeback to play for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season and has written a letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly asking the board’s permission to come out of retirement.

Yuvraj had been asked to return to the Punjab team in a player-cum-mentor role, as had been earlier reported. Earlier this year, Yuvraj had spent a training camp with several young batsmen from the Punjab team like Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh.

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore (Punjab Cricket Association secretary) Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Yuvraj said if he gets permission to play for Punjab, he is looking to turn out in T20s only, and that he will not play in the other shorter-format tournaments he had signed up for since his retirement last year.

He said, “The motivation (to return) is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven’t done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call.”

