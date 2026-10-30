Yuvraj Singh: India not doing justice to Abhishek, Kishan and Sooryavanshi’s talent

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Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, arguing that India are failing to make the most of their talent by keeping them out of the ODI set-up.
Abhishek and Sooryavanshi were at the heart of India’s record-breaking powerplay in Wellington, combining for 118 runs without loss, the highest team score in the PowerPlay in T20I history. Abhishek went on to smash a 35-ball century in that game, helping India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
“I would love to see him in the ODIs, to be honest, and I have said this before that if we are not picking guys like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line we are not doing justice to their talent,” Yuvraj told PTI on the sidelines of a launch event.
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Kishan has already featured in 32 ODIs, but Abhishek and Sooryavanshi are yet to make their debuts in the format. Sooryavanshi became India’s youngest debutant during the T20I tour of England earlier this year.
Yuvraj acknowledged the difficulty of breaking into a top order featuring Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but insisted Abhishek’s efforts warranted recognition. “I understand we have some great players and it is hard to make a spot for them. I think the way they are performing, hopefully, they should be in the squad soon. Whatever he has achieved is because of his hard work, and credit goes to him,” he said.
India’s focus now shifts to the five-match ODI series against New Zealand beginning November 4, after the T20I leg concludes in Hamilton on Sunday, followed by a two-match Test series. On Friday, India suffered their first defeat of the series in Auckland, going down by 87 runs after being bowled out for 172 in pursuit of 260.