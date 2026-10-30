Yuvraj Singh: India not doing justice to Abhishek, Kishan and Sooryavanshi’s talent

Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, arguing that India are failing to make the most of their talent by keeping them out of the ODI set-up.

Abhishek and Sooryavanshi were at the heart of India’s record-breaking powerplay in Wellington, combining for 118 runs without loss, the highest team score in the PowerPlay in T20I history. Abhishek went on to smash a 35-ball century in that game, helping India take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

“I would love to see him in the ODIs, to be honest, and I have said this before that if we are not picking guys like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line we are not doing justice to their talent,” Yuvraj told PTI on the sidelines of a launch event.