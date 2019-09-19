Toggle Menu
Yuvraj Singh goes down memory lane 12 years after hitting six 6s in an overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/yuvraj-singh-12-years-hitting-six-6s-in-an-over-watch-video-6011097/

Yuvraj Singh goes down memory lane 12 years after hitting six 6s in an over

“I remember getting hit for five sixes against England but very few people remember that, so I was happy to give it back,” Yuvraj had said in a 2017 interview.

Yuvraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh six sixes, Yuvraj sixes record, Yuvraj T20 world record
Yuvraj Singh became the first player to hit six sixes in T20Is (File Photo/Reuters)

Yuvraj Singh shared some nostalgic posts on social media on Thursday, 12 years to the day when he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in one over in a World T20 match in 2007.

Yuvraj also retweeted posts on the 2007 knock by Harbhajan Singh and Mumbai Indians. He also retweeted a post by Ravi Shastri, India head coach, who had been on commentary at the time.

On September 19, 2007, in the World T20 match in Durban, Yuvraj’s had hit six sixes off Broad in an over during his cameo of 16-ball 58.

The innings remains etched in the history of Indian cricket. Then India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was watching Yuvraj’s carnage from the other end.

“I remember getting hit for five sixes against England but very few people remember that, so I was happy to give it back,” Yuvraj had said in a 2017 interview. Yuvraj was hit for five consecutive sixes by England’s Dimitri Mascarenhas in an ODI at The Oval.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android