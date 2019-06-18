Yuvraj Singh seeks BCCI’s nod for participation in overseas T20 leagues

Toggle Menu
The BCCI has barred active players from taking part in overseas T20 leagues and that is one of the reasons, the 2011 World Cup hero considered retirement to make himself available for competitions around the world.

Yuvraj Singh last played for India in June last year. (Source: Reuters)

Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has written to the BCCI seeking its permission to play in T20 leagues around the world. “He wrote to the board yesterday. I don’t see an issue in him getting the nod to play in overseas leagues now that he has retired from international cricket and IPL,” a BCCI source told PTI on Tuesday.

Former Test players Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan were allowed to be part of the T10 League in the UAE after their retirement.

Last month, Irfan Pathan became the first Indian player to be included in the Caribbean Premier League draft though he remains an active first-class player and did not take prior permission from the BCCI.

The BCCI had also withdrawn his brother Yusuf’s NOC for participation in a Hong Kong T20 tournament two years ago.

Last week, Yuvraj had said that he was looking forward to play in foreign T20 leagues.

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It’s been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL,” said the 37-year-old.

(With PTI inputs)

