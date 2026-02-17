Meet Canada’s Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century

Yuvraj Samra was around 11 of 12 years old when he realised that he had been named after India legend Yuvraj Singh

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

As Canada’s Yuvraj Singh Samra jogged back for a double off the 58th ball, he pumped his fists and pointed the bat at the dressing room and stood tall with his arms raised. At 19, the opener had become the youngest ever to score a century in the Men’s T20 World Cup. The crowd at the Chepauk stadium, some 15,000 strong, gave him a standing ovation. It was the moment that Samra, named after the Yuvraj Singh, has been playing on his mind ever since Canada booked their spot in the T20 World Cup.

“Honestly, I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup. Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup – it’s truly a dream come true,” he told broadcasters.

LIVE | New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026

Samra was around 11 or 12 years old when he realised he was named after Yuvraj by his father Baljit Samra. “I’m not sure exactly what age. I think it was around 11-12 years when I got to know about. My dad was a really big Yuvraj Singh fan. He followed his cricketing journey throughout and he told my mom ‘if it is a boy he wants to name Yuvraj no matter what. And he named me that,” Samra told Cricket Canada.

Like Yuvraj, Samra is tall and bats left-handed. Though he doesn’t move his feet much, he has a good bat swing, not as high as the OG, but one that helps him to clear the distance. “He is my idol. Loves the way he bats and he has inspired me a lot. I like to see the ball travel the distance off my bat. I really love the sound off the bat when it connects well,” Samra said.

“It feels incredible. There are so many emotions right now, I can’t really put them into words. Yuvraj Singh is someone I’ve looked up to since I was a kid, so to even be mentioned in the same breath is special. I just wish my dad was here today watching me from back home – this one’s for him.

On Tuesday at Chepauk, it was Samra who stole the show even as his opening partner Dilpreet Bajwa struggled to induce any sort of momentum. With New Zealand missing captain Mitchell Santner due to food poisoning and Lockie Ferguson not available due to paternity break, Samra set the tone from the word go on another placid surface.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Not Varun, not Kuldeep; Why Axar Patel was India's real weapon against Pakistan in T20 World Cup showdown
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
salim khan hospitalised
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
Rajpal Yadav
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News