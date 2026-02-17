Meet Canada’s Yuvraj Singh Samra, who is named after Yuvraj Singh and became the youngest-ever to score a T20 World Cup century

As Canada’s Yuvraj Singh Samra jogged back for a double off the 58th ball, he pumped his fists and pointed the bat at the dressing room and stood tall with his arms raised. At 19, the opener had become the youngest ever to score a century in the Men’s T20 World Cup. The crowd at the Chepauk stadium, some 15,000 strong, gave him a standing ovation. It was the moment that Samra, named after the Yuvraj Singh, has been playing on his mind ever since Canada booked their spot in the T20 World Cup.

“Honestly, I manifested this moment ever since we qualified for the World Cup. Every single day, I dreamed about scoring a hundred on this stage. To do it here, in my first appearance, and as the youngest player in this World Cup – it’s truly a dream come true,” he told broadcasters.