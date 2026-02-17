Canada’s 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball T20 World Cup century vs New Zealand

Yuvraj Samra smashed 10 fours and six sixes as he became the youngest ever to score a century in the men's T20 World Cup

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra became just the second player to score a century in the 2026 T20 World Cup, smashing his way to three figures in just 58 balls against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Samra hit 10 fours and six sixes on the way to the mark. He went on to score 110 in 65 balls, adding one more four to his collection, before falling in the last over of the innings. Canada thus compiled 173 runs for the loss of four wickets batting first.

Much of Samra’s innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. The latter fell in the 14th over to Kyle Jamieson after scoring 36 in 39 balls. Samra ended Jamieson’s next over with a four that got him to the milestone, drawing wild celebrations from his teammates in the dugout and big cheers from the sizeable crowd at the Chepauk Stadium.

Samra is the first player from an associate nation to have scored a century in the history of the men’s T20 World Cup. He is also the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history at the age of 19 years and 141 days. The previous record was held by Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad who was 22 years and 127 days old when he scored a century against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2014.

Samra rode his luck a little bit towards the end of his innings with New Zealand, including the incomparable Glenn Phillips, being guilty of some loose fielding. James Neesham dropped a regulation catch off him at long off last ball of the 18th over which resulted in the ball trickling over the line for another four. Samra was finally dismissed second ball of the last over by Jacon Duffy, holing out to Phillips at long leg.

New Zealand are chasing a spot in the Super Eights on Tuesday. Before this, they lost to South Africa by seven wickets after winning two fairly one-sided games against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. A win over Canada will take the Kiwis to six points from four games, enough to go through to the next stage.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Not Varun, not Kuldeep; Why Axar Patel was India's real weapon against Pakistan in T20 World Cup showdown
India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
IND PAK
India defeat Pakistan by 61 runs in lopsided contest in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Best of Express
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Loyal alliance, restless partner: Congress MP’s power-sharing demand tests DMK tie-up
Allu Arjun's '42 rules' row: After 'coordinated harassment' claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement 'incorrect and baseless'
Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri Baruah announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety.
Rajpal Yadav’s lawyer claims complainant wants jail over money, despite Rs 40 cr property surrender: 'Malicious intent'
Rajpal Yadav
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
'If my blood sugar goes above 220 mg/dL but I can bring it down to normal within a few hours through exercise and cinnamon, am I still at risk of serious damage?'
blood sugar
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News