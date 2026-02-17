Canada’s 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball T20 World Cup century vs New Zealand

Canada’s Yuvraj Samra became just the second player to score a century in the 2026 T20 World Cup, smashing his way to three figures in just 58 balls against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Samra hit 10 fours and six sixes on the way to the mark. He went on to score 110 in 65 balls, adding one more four to his collection, before falling in the last over of the innings. Canada thus compiled 173 runs for the loss of four wickets batting first.

Much of Samra’s innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. The latter fell in the 14th over to Kyle Jamieson after scoring 36 in 39 balls. Samra ended Jamieson’s next over with a four that got him to the milestone, drawing wild celebrations from his teammates in the dugout and big cheers from the sizeable crowd at the Chepauk Stadium.