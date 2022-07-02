scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
‘Yuvi hai ya Bumrah’: Twitter goes ballistic as Bumrah goes big in a 35-run Broad over

The 28-year old made waves in his first act as Indian captain in Test cricket. And he did so without even bowling one delivery.

By: Sports Desk |
July 2, 2022 7:23:20 pm
The scoreboard at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground displays the story of the Stuart Broad 35-run over. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, this game surprises you even more,” wrote Ravi Shastri. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah tempted him to with his swashbuckling batting in Stuart Broad’s over that cost 35 runs, the most expensive in Test cricket history.

Bumrah had come in to bat in the 80th over of the India innings with just two wickets remaining. Two overs later, when Anderson dismissed Jadeja who had just scored a hundred, Bumrah took the initiative of going all out. And he found the opportunity to do so in the next over as Stuart Broad misjudged the India no. 10, bowling him wide and short.

The stand-in skipper hit three fours and two sixes in an over that also consisted five extras off a wide and a no-ball. The over broke the previous record of the most expensive one in red-ball cricket (28 runs). Of course, Cricket Twitter was at their very best as they associated the over to the 36-run special in the 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh whacked the right-arm quick for six 6s in an over.

Ravi Shastri, who was on air during the 2007 match was also in the commentary team for the England-India Test and talked about the same on his social media post.

Even Sachin Tendulkar experienced the same throwback ft. Stuart Broad and an England vs India match.

Robin Petersen, who was at the receiving end on one of the three occasions when 28 runs were scored in an over in Test cricket, also took to his Twitter account to take a cheeky dig at Broad for breaking his record.

