‘Yuvi hai ya Bumrah’: Twitter goes ballistic as Bumrah goes big in a 35-run Broad over

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, this game surprises you even more,” wrote Ravi Shastri. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah tempted him to with his swashbuckling batting in Stuart Broad’s over that cost 35 runs, the most expensive in Test cricket history.

Bumrah had come in to bat in the 80th over of the India innings with just two wickets remaining. Two overs later, when Anderson dismissed Jadeja who had just scored a hundred, Bumrah took the initiative of going all out. And he found the opportunity to do so in the next over as Stuart Broad misjudged the India no. 10, bowling him wide and short.

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) – https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

The stand-in skipper hit three fours and two sixes in an over that also consisted five extras off a wide and a no-ball. The over broke the previous record of the most expensive one in red-ball cricket (28 runs). Of course, Cricket Twitter was at their very best as they associated the over to the 36-run special in the 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh whacked the right-arm quick for six 6s in an over.

Ravi Shastri, who was on air during the 2007 match was also in the commentary team for the England-India Test and talked about the same on his social media post.

Just when you think you have seen it all, this game surprises you even more. Fascinating batting from @Jaspritbumrah93 to smash the red cherry for 29 in an over. First in Durban with @YUVSTRONG12 & now in Birmingham. On air right place right time for 35 and 36. 🎙😉 pic.twitter.com/w2vuPUMgRG — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) July 2, 2022

Even Sachin Tendulkar experienced the same throwback ft. Stuart Broad and an England vs India match.

“Sometimes you think you’ve seen it all and then this game shows you you’re a student in life – you’ll see something even more bizarre!” 😮 Who else got flashbacks to when Yuvraj Singh blasted Broad for six 6️⃣’s in that T20 match in 2007? ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/Pc5KDDBgV4 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2022

Robin Petersen, who was at the receiving end on one of the three occasions when 28 runs were scored in an over in Test cricket, also took to his Twitter account to take a cheeky dig at Broad for breaking his record.

Sad to lose my record today 😜 oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one 🏏 #ENGvIND — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) July 2, 2022

You can’t be serious. 35 runs of that over, most of it courtesy Jasprit Bumrah😳😳. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 2, 2022