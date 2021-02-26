scorecardresearch
Friday, February 26, 2021
Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Yusuf Pathan played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India between 2007 and 2012.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 26, 2021 4:38:35 pm
yusuf pathanYusuf Pathan scored 2 ODI centuries for India. (File Photo/BCCI)

Yusuf Pathan has announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Friday. He played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India between 2007 and 2012. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup, both of which were won by the Indian team.

Pathan played for Baroda in domestic cricket throughout his career. In the IPL, he had some highly successful seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

More to follow…

India win day-night Test in two days
