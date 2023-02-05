Yusuf Pathan replaces Rovman Powell as the skipper of Dubai Capitals in ILT20

The Dubai Capitals on Sunday announced former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan as captain replacing West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell for the remainder of the ILT20. The reason for the change, however, is yet to be known.

The Dubai Capitals will take on the MI Emirates in their last league match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In their previous game against Desert Vipers, Captials lost by 22 runs which made the side’s chance to qualify for playoffs a bit difficult.

A new leader for the Capitals!

All the best, @iamyusufpathan https://t.co/6JVvZj1Kuj — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 5, 2023

The team is currently in fifth place in the points table with seven points on the board and have won only three of the nine games while losing five. One match had no result.

However, the Capitals still are in contention to make it into the playoffs alongside Sharjah Warriors.

Pathan is the top scorer for the side with 320 runs at an average of 53.33. The veteran has a lot of experience in T20 Cricket. The hard-hitting middle-order player has played 174 IPL games and scored 3204 runs with a strike rate of 142.97. With the ball, the offspinner has picked up 42 wickets. He has won three IPL trophies and was part of the 2007 Indian T20 World Cup winning team.

Meanwhile, MI Emirates has qualified for the playoffs of ILT20 alongside the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants so far. The playoffs will start on February 8 and the final is set to be played on February 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.