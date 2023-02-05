scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Yusuf Pathan replaces Rovman Powell as the skipper of Dubai Capitals in ILT20

The team is currently in fifth place in the points table with seven points on the board and have won only three of the nine games while losing five.

Dubai Capitals player Yusuf Pathan on the left and Rovman Powell on the right. (Twitter/DC)
Listen to this article
Yusuf Pathan replaces Rovman Powell as the skipper of Dubai Capitals in ILT20
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Dubai Capitals on Sunday announced former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan as captain replacing West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell for the remainder of the ILT20. The reason for the change, however, is yet to be known.

The Dubai Capitals will take on the MI Emirates in their last league match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In their previous game against Desert Vipers, Captials lost by 22 runs which made the side’s chance to qualify for playoffs a bit difficult.

The team is currently in fifth place in the points table with seven points on the board and have won only three of the nine games while losing five. One match had no result.

However, the Capitals still are in contention to make it into the playoffs alongside Sharjah Warriors.

Pathan is the top scorer for the side with 320 runs at an average of 53.33. The veteran has a lot of experience in T20 Cricket. The hard-hitting middle-order player has played 174 IPL games and scored 3204 runs with a strike rate of 142.97. With the ball, the offspinner has picked up 42 wickets. He has won three IPL trophies and was part of the 2007 Indian T20 World Cup winning team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, MI Emirates has qualified for the playoffs of ILT20 alongside the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants so far. The playoffs will start on February 8 and the final is set to be played on February 13 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 16:08 IST
Next Story

Shraddha Kapoor tells Alia Bhatt to expose Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘(real) fake id’: ‘Ye kya makkaari hai, Ranbir?’

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
close