WATCH: Angry Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk after incorrect decision in Ranji Trophy

Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk. (Source: Twitter) Yusuf Pathan refuses to walk. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai defeated Baroda by 309 runs in the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 season at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday. However, the talking point of the day was the dismissal of Baroda batsman Yusuf Pathan, who was given the marching orders by the umpire after Mumbai fielders appealed for a catch.

The incident occurred in the 48th over of Baroda’s second innings when all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was adjudged out by the umpire for giving a simple bat-and-pad catch to short-leg off the bowling of Akash Parker. Pathan, however, wasn’t happy with the decision and simply refused to walk off.

Ajinkya Rahane explains the situation to Yusuf Pathan. (Source: Twitter)

Ultimately Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane had to get involved to make him understand the situation before the 37-year-old walked back to the pavillion shaking his head in disagreement.

Earlier, Yusuf Pathan, in an interview with the PTI spoke about his career and said, “Everyone has some special talents, and I am also special in my way. I don’t want to compete with anyone. I want to prove myself with my performance on the field.”.

“I have to back my talent. It does not take time for things to change. If I continue to perform well, at some point I will get an opportunity if not today then tomorrow,” Pathan said.

“I just want to enjoy my cricket. If you see in the last game, I’ve started playing shots from the very second ball. My style has not changed, it is just that I want to make sure that I take the team through till end. This is the only change,” he added.

