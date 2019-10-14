You’ve made India and Bangla proud: Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former India captain Sourav Ganguly for unanimously being nominated for BCCI president. The Trinamool Congress leader in a tweet congratulated Ganguly for making the state proud and wished him luck for his new role.

“Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings,” Mamata tweeted.

As per reports, Ganguly was unanimously nominated for the position by BCCI members. However, initially it appeared that Brijesh Patel was likely to take the position, but as per the latest developments, it is believed that he is going to be the IPL governing council chairman.

Speaking on the development, Ganguly said that his first priority will be to monitor domestic cricket and the focus mostly will be on Ranji Trophy.

“My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested to the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” the former India skipper was quoted by India Today as saying.

On being asked to compare his emotions now and when he had become India captain, Ganguly stated that leading the Indian team will always remain the best accomplishment of his life. “Nothing can beat being India captain. I never thought I would be President,” he said.