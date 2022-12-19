‘You’ve broken your nose, you have to go to hospital’: Tendulkar recalls a story about Miandad

Sachin Tendulkar recalled a story about his first Pakistan Test when he was hit on the nose and how Javed Miandad tried to sledge him after he was hit on the nose by Waqar Younis’ bouncer.

“My first tour of Pakistan, we were playing the fourth Test, we had drawn the first three. In the last innings of the fourth Test, we were some 36/4 down. I got hit off a bouncer from Waqar Younis on my nose, I wasn’t used to wearing a grill and my face was exposed to the blow. I broke my nose and I was bleeding,” Tendulkar said in an event organised by Infosys.

“Naturally, the game stopped. Pakistan players realised that it was a crunc moment. Had I walked off, they would’ve been in a dominating position.

“They wanted to finish the game and they wanted to win. In that buzz around me, Javed Miandad — we all know how he can be — he was nudging me and said, ‘Tera naak toot gaya hai, tere ko hospital jaana padega’ (You have broken your nose, you will have to go to the hospital).

“Imran tells him, ‘Javed leave him alone’. I continued batting. That was one moment where I felt that an injury like that can make or break you.

“I’m glad I did not walk to the dressing room and I continued batting there. We drew the Test and we drew the series which meant a lot,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar made his India debut in that Test series against Pakistan in 1989.