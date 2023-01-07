Yousuf bhai’s got lots of things to teach me but he’s not letting me know yet: Kane Williamson

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Kane Williamson took a cheeky dig at Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf for not giving him “batting tips.”

“Yousuf bhai’s got lots of things to teach me but he’s not letting me know yet. he said after the Test I will give you all the answers. I am waiting for it man. He is keeping all the secrets. Where are these tips man jeez,” Williamson said.

"Yousuf bhai's got lots of things to teach me but he's not letting me know yet" 😅 🎥 The post-series chat between 🇵🇰 players and Kane Williamson 🤝#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/opLwwrDRlC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 7, 2023

“Honesty watching him .. you guys must have watched him play a lot… oh my goodness.. to easy.”

In the video Pakistani cricketers Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafiq, and Shan Masood can been seen talking to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson on various aspects of batting.

Pakistan’s batting coach told Kane Williamson that his batting stride is perfect for all conditions. He said: “Your stide is perfect for all conditions. You have got runs here, Australia, England, Ne Zealand. You have the perfect stride. I am not a fan of bigger strides.”

Williamson nodded and replied: “I take shorter strides. It helps me to counter the reverse swing as well.”

The players could be heard talking about batting longer in five-day cricket, footwork, and other aspects of batting.

At one point, when Saud Shakeel asked Williamson about his techniques, the Kiwi cricketer said “it is not easy to bowl you out,” before telling Pakistani batters about the areas where he can work further.

Advertisement

“Play for the right reasons whatever they are for you. Just enjoy. It’s tough, none of it is easy, everyday is different. Like banging out runs here and then we are going on another wicket,” said Williamson.

The two-match Test series ended in 0-0 but the fifth day of the second Day ended in a dramatic draw after an action-packed three sessions. New Zealand were one wicket away from winning the match while Pakistan were 15 runs short of victory when bad light stopped play.