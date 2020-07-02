‘Younis Khan had a knife to my throat’: Grant Flower on being Pakistan’s batting coach

Former Zimbabwe international Grant Flower was Pakistan’s batting coach till last year. (File Photo/AP) Former Zimbabwe international Grant Flower was Pakistan’s batting coach till last year. (File Photo/AP)

Grant Flower, who had been Pakistan’s batting coach between 2014 and 2019, said there had been some “tough characters” in the Pakistan dressing room who did not take well to his advice.

Speaking on the Following On Cricket Podcast, Flower narrated an incident when Younis Khan disagreed with his batting tips so much that he brought a knife to his throat and Mickey Arthur had to intervene.

“Younis Khan… quite tough to master,” said Flower. “Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket.

“But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Younis Khan played one Test in Brisbane, scoring a golden duck in the first innings and 65 in the second. He had ended that tour of Australia with a 175* in Sydney.

Naming Ahmed Shehzad as another ‘interesting character’ in the team, Flower said, “He is a very skilful batter, but quite rebellious. Every team has got their rebel. Sometimes it makes them better players, sometimes maybe not so.”

Flower, now part of the Sri Lanka coaching staff, had said last year, when his contract had not been renewed, that one of the things he would not miss about being in Pakistan were the ‘backstabbing ex-players’.

Earlier this year, Younis Khan was appointed Pakistan’s batting coach.

