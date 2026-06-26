Who are the youngest international debutants in Test, ODI & T20I?

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Indian cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi could become the youngest player to make his international debut for the country, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record.
Should Suryavanshi earn his T20I debut cap during the first India vs Ireland T20I in Belfast on Friday, he will not only be India’s youngest ever debutant but also the youngest overall to make a T20I debut among full-member nations. At 15 years, 2 months and 30 days (16 years and 91 days), he will break Ireland’s Josh Little’s record, who debuted at the age of 16 years and 309 days against Hong Kong.
Pakistan’s Hasan Raza holds the record for being the youngest international debutant among full-member nations. He made his Test debut at just 14 years and 227 days old against Zimbabwe in October 1996.
Here is the list of the youngest debutants in international cricket across formats (among full-member nations):
|Player
|Age
|Team
|Opposition
|Date
|Hasan Raza
|14y 227d
|Pakistan
|Zimbabwe
|Oct 24, 1996
|Mushtaq Mohammad
|15y 124d
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Mar 26, 1959
|Mohammad Sharif
|15y 128d
|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|Apr 19, 2001
|Aaqib Javed
|16y 189d
|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|Feb 10, 1989
|Sachin Tendulkar
|16y 205d
|India
|Pakistan
|Nov 15, 1989
Raza is followed by another Pakistani, Mushtaq Mohammad, who debuted at 15 years and 124 days against West Indies in 1959. Mohammad Sharif of Bangladesh is third on the list, having debuted at 15 years and 128 days against Zimbabwe in 2001. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted for India at 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989, is fifth on this list. Interestingly, four out of the five youngest Test debutants are from Pakistan.
|Player
|Age
|Team
|Opposition
|Date
|Hasan Raza
|14y 233d
|Pakistan
|Zimbabwe
|Oct 30, 1996
|Mohammad Sharif
|15y 116d
|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|Apr 7, 2001
|Aaqib Javed
|16y 127d
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Dec 10, 1988
|Shahid Afridi
|16y 215d
|Pakistan
|Kenya
|Oct 2, 1996
|Sachin Tendulkar
|16y 238d
|India
|Pakistan
|Dec 18, 1989
Raza also holds the record for the youngest ODI debutant. He made his ODI debut just six days after his Test debut, at 14 years and 233 days, also against Zimbabwe in October 1996. Mohammad Sharif of Bangladesh is second, debuting at 15 years and 116 days against Zimbabwe in April 2001. Aaqib Javed, another Pakistani, comes third at 16 years and 127 days against West Indies in 1988. Shahid Afridi debuted at 16 years and 215 days against Kenya in 1996. Tendulkar rounds off the list, making his ODI debut at 16 years and 238 days against Pakistan in December 1989.
|Player
|Age
|Team
|Opposition
|Date
|Joshua Little
|16y 309d
|Ireland
|Hong Kong
|Sep 5, 2016
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|16y 314d
|Afghanistan
|Zimbabwe
|Feb 5, 2018
|Mohammad Amir
|17y 55d
|Pakistan
|England
|Jun 7, 2009
|Afif Hossain
|18y 146d
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|Feb 15, 2018
|Kwena Maphaka
|18y 137d
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Aug 23, 2024
Josh Little made his debut at 16 years and 309 days against Hong Kong in September 2016. Just five days older, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman debuted at 16 years and 314 days against Zimbabwe in February 2018. Mohammad Amir of Pakistan comes third, debuting at 17 years and 55 days against England in June 2009. South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka debuted at 18 years and 137 days against West Indies in August 2024, while Bangladesh’s Afif Hossain debuted at 18 years and 146 days against Sri Lanka in February 2018.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.