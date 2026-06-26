Who are the youngest international debutants in Test, ODI & T20I?

Indian cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi could become the youngest player to make his international debut for the country, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record.

Should Suryavanshi earn his T20I debut cap during the first India vs Ireland T20I in Belfast on Friday, he will not only be India’s youngest ever debutant but also the youngest overall to make a T20I debut among full-member nations. At 15 years, 2 months and 30 days (16 years and 91 days), he will break Ireland’s Josh Little’s record, who debuted at the age of 16 years and 309 days against Hong Kong.

Pakistan’s Hasan Raza holds the record for being the youngest international debutant among full-member nations. He made his Test debut at just 14 years and 227 days old against Zimbabwe in October 1996.