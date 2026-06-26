Youngest Indian debutants in Test, ODI & T20I: Full List as Sooryavanshi chases Tendulkar’s record

Tendulkar made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJun 26, 2026 08:40 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has Sachin Tendulkar's 1989 record in sight. (X/SLC)Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has Sachin Tendulkar's 1989 record in sight. (X/SLC)
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Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the cusp of making history. The 15-year-old is the youngest Indian man ever to receive a national team call-up, and he could break the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket if India decide to play him in the first T20I against Ireland.

With a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, India have moved on from Suryakumar Yadav. A new generation will get things started in Belfast, where the Men in Blue are slated to play two T20Is against Ireland before heading to England for a five-match T20I series.

ALSO READ | Sooryavanshi storm brews: tickets rush, windows under threat, Irish rattled

Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm, setting new records every time he steps onto the field in his young career. On Friday, he will have his sights set on Tendulkar’s record. The legendary batter currently holds the distinction of being India’s youngest male international debutant, having made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

Tendulkar is also India’s youngest ODI debutant among men, having made his 50-over debut against the same opposition 33 days after his Test debut.

In men’s T20Is, Washington Sundar holds the record as India’s youngest debutant, having made his debut at 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka.

Here is the list of youngest debutants for India in international cricket across formats:

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Youngest male Indian debutants in Test format

Player Age Opposition Date
Sachin Tendulkar 16y 205d Pakistan Nov 15, 1989
Piyush Chawla 17y 75d England Mar 9, 2006
L. Sivaramakrishnan 17y 118d West Indies Apr 28, 1983
Parthiv Patel 17y 152d England Aug 8, 2002
Maninder Singh 17y 193d Pakistan Dec 23, 1982

Sachin Tendulkar is India’s youngest Test debutant, having made his debut at just 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989. He is followed by Piyush Chawla (17y 75d vs England) and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (17y 118d vs West Indies). Wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel and spinner Maninder Singh have also made their Test debut before turning 18.

Youngest male Indian debutants in ODI format

Player Age Opposition Date
Sachin Tendulkar 16y 238d Pakistan Dec 18, 1989
Maninder Singh 17y 222d Pakistan Jan 21, 1983
Harbhajan Singh 17y 288d New Zealand Apr 17,1998
Parthiv Patel 17y 302d New Zealand Jan 4, 2003
Laxmi Ratan Shukla 17y 320d Sri Lanka Mar 22, 1999
Chetan Sharma 17y 338d West Indies Dec 17, 1983

Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record for India’s youngest ODI debutant, debuting at 16 years and 238 days against Pakistan in 1989. Maninder Singh (17y 222d vs Pakistan) and Harbhajan Singh (17y 288d vs New Zealand) complete the top three.

Youngest male Indian debutants in T20I format

Player Age Opposition Date
Washington Sundar 18y 80d Sri Lanka Dec 24, 2017
Rishabh Pant 19y 120d England Feb 1, 2017
Ishant Sharma 19y 152d Australia Feb 1, 2008
Rahul Chahar 20y 2d West Indies Aug 6, 2019
Suresh Raina 20y 4d South Africa Dec 1, 2006

Washington Sundar is India’s youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut at 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka in 2017. He is followed by Rishabh Pant (19y 120d vs England) and Ishant Sharma (19y 152d vs Australia).

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