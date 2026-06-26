Youngest Indian debutants in Test, ODI & T20I: Full List as Sooryavanshi chases Tendulkar’s record

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the cusp of making history. The 15-year-old is the youngest Indian man ever to receive a national team call-up, and he could break the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket if India decide to play him in the first T20I against Ireland.

With a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, India have moved on from Suryakumar Yadav. A new generation will get things started in Belfast, where the Men in Blue are slated to play two T20Is against Ireland before heading to England for a five-match T20I series.