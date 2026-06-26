Youngest Indian debutants in Test, ODI & T20I: Full List as Sooryavanshi chases Tendulkar’s record

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Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the cusp of making history. The 15-year-old is the youngest Indian man ever to receive a national team call-up, and he could break the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest Indian debutant in international cricket if India decide to play him in the first T20I against Ireland.
With a new captain in Shreyas Iyer, India have moved on from Suryakumar Yadav. A new generation will get things started in Belfast, where the Men in Blue are slated to play two T20Is against Ireland before heading to England for a five-match T20I series.
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Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm, setting new records every time he steps onto the field in his young career. On Friday, he will have his sights set on Tendulkar’s record. The legendary batter currently holds the distinction of being India’s youngest male international debutant, having made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Tendulkar is also India’s youngest ODI debutant among men, having made his 50-over debut against the same opposition 33 days after his Test debut.
In men’s T20Is, Washington Sundar holds the record as India’s youngest debutant, having made his debut at 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka.
Here is the list of youngest debutants for India in international cricket across formats:
|Player
|Age
|Opposition
|Date
|Sachin Tendulkar
|16y 205d
|Pakistan
|Nov 15, 1989
|Piyush Chawla
|17y 75d
|England
|Mar 9, 2006
|L. Sivaramakrishnan
|17y 118d
|West Indies
|Apr 28, 1983
|Parthiv Patel
|17y 152d
|England
|Aug 8, 2002
|Maninder Singh
|17y 193d
|Pakistan
|Dec 23, 1982
Sachin Tendulkar is India’s youngest Test debutant, having made his debut at just 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989. He is followed by Piyush Chawla (17y 75d vs England) and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (17y 118d vs West Indies). Wicketkeeper batter Parthiv Patel and spinner Maninder Singh have also made their Test debut before turning 18.
|Player
|Age
|Opposition
|Date
|Sachin Tendulkar
|16y 238d
|Pakistan
|Dec 18, 1989
|Maninder Singh
|17y 222d
|Pakistan
|Jan 21, 1983
|Harbhajan Singh
|17y 288d
|New Zealand
|Apr 17,1998
|Parthiv Patel
|17y 302d
|New Zealand
|Jan 4, 2003
|Laxmi Ratan Shukla
|17y 320d
|Sri Lanka
|Mar 22, 1999
|Chetan Sharma
|17y 338d
|West Indies
|Dec 17, 1983
Sachin Tendulkar also holds the record for India’s youngest ODI debutant, debuting at 16 years and 238 days against Pakistan in 1989. Maninder Singh (17y 222d vs Pakistan) and Harbhajan Singh (17y 288d vs New Zealand) complete the top three.
|Player
|Age
|Opposition
|Date
|Washington Sundar
|18y 80d
|Sri Lanka
|Dec 24, 2017
|Rishabh Pant
|19y 120d
|England
|Feb 1, 2017
|Ishant Sharma
|19y 152d
|Australia
|Feb 1, 2008
|Rahul Chahar
|20y 2d
|West Indies
|Aug 6, 2019
|Suresh Raina
|20y 4d
|South Africa
|Dec 1, 2006
Washington Sundar is India’s youngest T20I debutant, having made his debut at 18 years and 80 days against Sri Lanka in 2017. He is followed by Rishabh Pant (19y 120d vs England) and Ishant Sharma (19y 152d vs Australia).
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.