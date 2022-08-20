Young seamer Madushanka finds a place as Sri Lanka name strong squad for Asia Cup

Young uncapped left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka was handed a maiden call-up as five-time champions Sri Lanka on Saturday announced an 18-member team for the Asia Cup, beginning in Dubai next week.
Besides the 21-year-old Madushanka, the squad, led by regular skipper Dasun Shanaka, also includes Ashen Bandara, who last represented Sri Lanka in July 2021 in a T20I against India. Charith Asalanka will be the vice-captain of the team, which will begin its Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 27.
Also returning to the T20I mix is the experienced duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay, all of whom missed Sri Lanka’s last T20I series against Australia at home in June which the visitors won by a 2-1 margin.
Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who were named in the original squad, will not tour owing to injuries sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.Asitha Fernando and Pramod Madushan are the proposed replacements for the injured duo.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Asia Cup will also see the participation of seven-time champions India, two-time winners Pakistan and three-time finalists Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.
OPSC ASO revised exam date announced; check schedule here
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating
Dhawan departs, India two down
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Young seamer Madushanka finds a place as Sri Lanka name strong squad for Asia Cup
OPSC ASO revised exam date announced; check schedule here
Gujarat this week: Documentary on Indian Partition, Gujarati comedy stage play by Abhinay Banker, and lots more
2 jailed terror accused, linked to dropping of weapons via drones, die in Jammu
Two AK-47 rifles missing from ITBP training camp in Karnataka
‘Lancet study on cancer a wake-up call for smokers and policy-makers’
Farmers’ agitation ends in Lakhimpur Kheri after officials meet protesters
This clay pot fails to break even after 23 strikes during dahi handi. Watch video
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja blessed with a baby boy; a look at times the actor aced maternity fashion
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to Indo-Thai connections
Justice done can quickly be undone if people don’t have right discourse: Justice Chandrachud
Mark Zuckerberg announces ‘major graphic updates’ after being mocked for his own VR Avatar