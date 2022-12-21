You won’t realise how good Babar Azam is until he’s gone: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has come out in support of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is facing a lot of criticism due to Pakistan losing 0-3 to England in the recently concluded Test series.

“So I love watching Babar play, and he’s under immense pressure. He’s carrying a batting line-up, in the World T20 I think it was the first I’ve ever since Babar looked out of nick. I think he’ll end up in all-time great, I wish people will cut him a little bit of slack because he’ll go through periods when he doesn’t get runs, and in this part of the world you get absolutely vilified. But you won’t realise how good Babar Azam is until he’s gone because he is that much of a special talent,” Hussain said in an interaction with Crickwick on YouTube.

Babar had also gotten the support from Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who took to Twitter on Tuesday and said, “Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai (Babar Azam is our’s and Pakistan’s pride, power and identity. He is our captain and will remain so. Don’t even think otherwise).”

He further added, “Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi (This team will help us win as well. The story isn’t over yet).”

Babar was the highest run scorer for Pakistan in the series with 348 runs in six outings.

England whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 away from home in the first Test series they played in Pakistan in over two decades. Ben Stokes and co. beat the hosts on day four of the final Test in Karachi Test by eight wickets to follow their winning streak that started with a 74 run victory in the first Test and continued with a 26-run win in the second.