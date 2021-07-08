‘You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series’: Yuzvendra Chahal upbeat for Sri Lanka tour

Yuzvendra Chahal is sharpening his skills before the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and says that this time it will be ‘a more confident Yuzi” who will be bowling in Colombo. His focus is completely on the series at hand.

Despite playing his last ODI in November 2020, he will be the senior statesman in the squad, a role he has been apprised of by head coach Rahul Dravid.

“I’m playing an ODI series after so long, but we’ve already played here – two practice matches. [We’ve been practicing] early in the morning so that we get used to the heat. It’ll be totally different compared to 20 overs below here we’re on the ground for three, three-and-a-half hours,” Chahal said during a virtual press conference on the announcement of the title sponsors for India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

Chahal is not someone who has is a massive turner of the ball nor does he have a threatening googly but what makes him successful is his ability to keep the ball on the stumps. 25% of his wickets are lbw, 11% are bowled.

He frequently uses the drift to push the ball towards the batsman’s leg-stump often leading to an error of judgment.

This is one reason why he is also working on his angles.

“I have a couple of variations and it is not like using all other deliveries. You will see a more confident Yuzi in this series. I am working on my angles and taking a closer look at which one I have to bowl more,” he concluded.