You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticising Rahul Dravid: Ramiz Raja takes a dig at Shoaib Akthar

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja slams former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and calls him delusional and says how Sunil Gavaskar will never degrade Rahul Dravid as retired Pakistan players do their current players.

Speaking on BOL Network a Pakistan local channel Raja said, “Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand,”

Speaking about former players degrading current ones the former chairman said, “Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don’t let others do their job professionally.”

When asked about Akthar’s aspiration the become the chairman of PCB Raja said, “He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB.”

Shoaib Akther took a dig at Pakistan Captain Babar Azam by speaking about his communication in English. Talking to the host of a show on Pakistan’s ARY News he said, “You have to note these things, my intention was not to belittle Babar… he is a brand face…I want him to look that way,” he added.

“Babar is as big a player as Virat Kohli, if you see Virat’s video…he speaks fluently,” the 47-year-old said,” he added.

The 47-year-old in the live show mocked former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal He said, “Kami is our match winner…he must be listening to this…he has played really well for Pakistan.” later mocking his accent he said I heard him speak, he was saying ‘sakreen’…it’s screen and not sakreen)”