‘You want me to die’: Watch Naseem Shah’s hilarious response to a Pakistani journalist

In the press conference on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and England, Naseem Shah’s hilarious response about the Rawalpindi pitch irked a local journalist and sparked a heated argument.

A journalist asked a question based on Australian pace great Dennis Lillee’s joke about a poor pitch he had played on in Faisalabad.

Most action we've had all day pic.twitter.com/pY2nstvcQk — Zak (@Zakr1a) December 2, 2022

“Aisi hi wicket ek Faisalabad Test mey thi tab Dennis Lillee ne bowling karwate waqt kahaa tha ki jab mai mar jau toh mujhe is wicket mey dafan kiya jaaye. Kya aap samajhte hai ki aisi wicket thi (“There was a wicket like this a long time back in Faisalabad and Dennis Lillee had said that he would like to be cremated on a pitch like this when he dies. Do you think it was a wicket like that?”” the journalist asked.

Naseem replied with a beaming smile: Sir ab aap mujhe maarne ke chakkar me hain (You want to me to die).”

The moderator conducting the press conference expressed his concern about the question and got into an argument with the journalist.

“Meri topi, ye salwaar kameez dekh ke ye na soche ki mai naya aya hu. Ye saare bacche hai mere saamne (Don’t look at my clothes and think that I am new here. They are all kids in front of me),” he said.

“Mujhe sawaal puchne de na, ye kya tareeka hai. Aap mujhe batayenge tareeka. Aap paida nai hue the tab se mai sports journalism kar raha hun. Tareeka aap batayenge mujhe? (Let me ask the question, what kind of behaviour is this. Will you teach me how to talk? You weren’t even born when I started out in sports journalism. You will teach me how to talk?).”

Naseem intervened and played the role of a peacemaker between the two and even apologised to the journalist.