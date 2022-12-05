scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

‘You want me to die’: Watch Naseem Shah’s hilarious response to a Pakistani journalist

Naseem Shah's answer irked one local journalist at the press conference on Day 3 of the Rawalpindi Test.

Naseem Shah (right) and Zahid Mahmood speaks during the press conference. (Screengrab)

In the press conference on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and England, Naseem Shah’s hilarious response about the Rawalpindi pitch irked a local journalist and sparked a heated argument.

A journalist asked a question based on Australian pace great Dennis Lillee’s joke about a poor pitch he had played on in Faisalabad.

Aisi hi wicket ek Faisalabad Test mey thi tab Dennis Lillee ne bowling karwate waqt kahaa tha ki jab mai mar jau toh mujhe is wicket mey dafan kiya jaaye. Kya aap samajhte hai ki aisi wicket thi (“There was a wicket like this a long time back in Faisalabad and Dennis Lillee had said that he would like to be cremated on a pitch like this when he dies. Do you think it was a wicket like that?”” the journalist asked.

Naseem replied with a beaming smile: Sir ab aap mujhe maarne ke chakkar me hain (You want to me to die).”

The moderator conducting the press conference expressed his concern about the question and got into an argument with the journalist.

Meri topi, ye salwaar kameez dekh ke ye na soche ki mai naya aya hu. Ye saare bacche hai mere saamne (Don’t look at my clothes and think that I am new here. They are all kids in front of me),” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Mujhe sawaal puchne de na, ye kya tareeka hai. Aap mujhe batayenge tareeka. Aap paida nai hue the tab se mai sports journalism kar raha hun. Tareeka aap batayenge mujhe? (Let me ask the question, what kind of behaviour is this. Will you teach me how to talk? You weren’t even born when I started out in sports journalism. You will teach me how to talk?).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

Naseem intervened and played the role of a peacemaker between the two and even apologised to the journalist.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 01:49:26 pm
Next Story

In forests full of mines, Ukrainians find mushrooms and resilience

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 05: Latest News
close