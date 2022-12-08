‘You must have never done fielding like this before’, Narendra Modi told Ravindra Jadeja: Rivaba shares lighter moment after her victory

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja made an impressive debut into electoral politics as she defeated her nearest rival in the Jamnagar North constituency by 53570 votes.

After 17 rounds of voting, Rivaba Jadeja had won 88110 votes, while her nearest rival Karshan Karmur of Aam Aadmi Party had polled 34818 votes, the Election Commission said.

In an interaction with ANI after winning, Rivaba thanked Ravindra, saying that he was her constant support throughout her campaign. “I want to give credit to him for this victory as well. As my husband, he was always stood by my side. He motivated me and that’s a big thing for me,” she said.

“This was a first-time experience for him and when Modiji came, he commented on a lighter note that ‘you (Ravindra) must have never done fielding like this before.’ He (Ravindra) did whatever he could for me,” Rivaba added.

Rivabha, who was the chief of women’s wing of Karni Sena, formally joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At a media event at BJP’s Jamnagar office, she was welcomed to the party by Jamnagar-South MLA Rancho Faldu and Jamanar MP Poonam Maadam.

A year before, in 2018, Rivaba had hit headlines when she was allegedly assaulted by a police constable in Jamnagar city. However, the police constable had alleged that Rivaba was driving her car rashly and rammed into his bike just outside police headquarters in the city. The officer, who was arrested, was later granted bail by a local court after his advocate contended that the accused had been ‘wrongly arraigned.’