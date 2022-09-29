You learn a lot playing on tricky wickets: Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma is happy that his team got to “learn a lot” in their eight-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring chase on a “tricky track” in the first T20 International.

Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 50 off 33 balls ensured that India didn’t face too many hiccups despite KL Rahul’s struggles on a track where South Africa were left tottering at 9/5 at the start of the game.

“The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn’t expected help for the full 20 overs,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit admitted that the pitch was a bit damp and that made South Africa stay in contest despite a paltry score of 106/8.

“It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got five wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. It was a perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers.” While Rahul scored a half-century (51) off 56 balls, Rohit said that one got to respect the conditions.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home.”