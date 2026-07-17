‘You have to play the full 50 overs’: Mohammed Kaif on Indian batting collapse

India were cruising along nicely, batting first in the 2nd ODI against England in Cardiff. The score read 178/3 with Virat Kohli well set and had a reliable partner in Shreyas Iyer, who was also batting smoothly, before Jofra Archer returned and got the breakthrough by picking Kohli. From 178/4, India were bundled out for just 233 runs in 44 overs.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif was critical of India’s inability to bat through their quota of 50 overs.

“The first thing we learnt from our seniors about ODIs was that we have to bat for 50 overs. If you score 20-30 runs after playing those overs, then that’s another thing, but you have to play the full 50 overs,” Kaif said while speaking on Cricbuzz.