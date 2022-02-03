“You have come to the wrong shop”: Salman Butt’s response to Sarfaraz Ahmed’s ‘fixer’ jibe

Things are heating up in Pakistan cricket after former captain Salman Butt responded to wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed who took a jibe at him by calling him a “fixer.”

“Pakistan ko on duty beachne wala fixer jub niyat pe bhashan dega phir to Allah he Hafiz hai (If the one who sold Pakistan on duty is giving lectures on intentions, then only god can protect).#justsying.” Sarfaraz tweeted. This was in response to Butt’s criticism of Sarafaz’s recent outing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Butt had also stated that Sarfaraz “needs to look after his own performance” as he has been the second-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the national team. In response, the Quetta Gladiators skipper called Butt a “fixer who sold Pakistan while being on national duty.”

According to the Cricket Pakistan website, several fans demanded Salman’s reaction when he went live on his YouTube channel. While Butt didn’t make any direct remarks, he dropped a subtle response, saying he doesn’t intend to ignite the matter further.

“You’ve come to the wrong shop. You won’t get the stuff you want from this place. There already are a lot of shops here where people keep shouting like bus conductors, so you might as well go there,” Butt said.

Butt, alongside Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif, was found guilty of spot-fixing during the Lord’s Test in 2010. The trio subsequently faced bans and while Amir managed to make a national comeback in 2016, Asif and Butt were unable to do so.