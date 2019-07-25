‘You don’t sledge the King’: Brett Lee on why verbal duels with Sachin Tendulkar was a bad idea

Sachin Tendulkar’s onfield battles against Brett Lee was a contest almost every cricket fan thrived on. On one hand, was Tendulkar’s timing while from the other end was Lee’s ruthless aggression. When the two stalwarts of the game came face to face it was always a feisty affair.

Their rivalry was always based on mutual respect and admiration and it continues to this day. Lee, who travels to India quite often, admitted on a talk show last month that he did try to sledge sometimes but soon realised that it made the master blaster even more dangerous.

In the TV program ‘Breakfast with Champion’ Lee was asked who is that one batsman whom he would never sledge?

“Sachin,” pat comes the reply after which the two-time World Cup winner said, “If you sledge Sachin, you can see in his eyes, he changes. He looks in and you are there for the whole day, bowling to Sachin.”

“And I think, not taking respect from other batsmen but because Sachin is Sachin and he is God, out of respect for Sachin you just dont sledge him,” he added.

“I should probably say that about a Jacques Kallis or about Freddie Flintoff because they are legends of the game. But I don’t know, Sachin is different, he is different, you don’t sledge the King,” Lee remarked.

In a brilliant international career that spanned almost a quarter of a century, no bowler dismissed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar more than Aussie quick Brett Lee.