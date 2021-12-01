‘You catch me, I catch you’: De Silva vs Da Silva battle plays out in West Indies tour of Sri Lanka

West Indies are touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and an interesting little battle between Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and Windies wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva has started to play out.

In the first Test at Galle, it was Da Silva who was caught by de Silva at the first slip off Lasith Embuldeniya for 54.

In the following match, the tables were turned when da Silva grabbed de Silva off Veerasammy Permaul to send him back into the dressing room.

Hilariously, moments before the dismissal, the stump mic caught da Silva saying: “You catch me, I catch you – that’s how it works in cricket.”

Even the commentators on-air took notice of it and said: “This series has been pretty interesting. It’s been a kind of a contest between de Silva and da Silva. That’s very interesting – da Silva is the West Indian; de Silva is the Sri Lankan. Da Silva returning the favour.”

“You catch me, I catch you – that’s how it works in cricket” – @joshuadasilva08 😂 After being caught by (Dhananjaya) de Silva in the first Test, (Joshua) Da Silva promised revenge – and he got it! #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/GqkKR4NM3U — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ramesh Mendis fueled a Sri Lankan fightback with a maiden five-wicket haul but the West Indies still led by three runs in the second innings at stumps on the third day of the second test on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka was 46-2 in its second innings at close having conceded 49-run first innings lead to the visitors, who were bowled out for 253. Sri Lanka scored 204 in its first innings.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (6) was run out to a brilliant direct hit from Kyle Mayers and Oshada Fernando (14) was also run out. Pathum Nissanka was batting on 21 with Charith Asalanka on 4.

Mendis had bowling figures 6-70 while left-arm spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya took two wickets each.