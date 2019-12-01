You cannot go beyond your tenure: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led selection panel

Sourav Ganguly is the Indian cricket board president. (AP Photo) Sourav Ganguly is the Indian cricket board president. (AP Photo)

Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket board president, on Sunday suggested that current members of the national selection committee will not get an extension.

“You cannot go beyond,” Ganguly said in a press conference after the Board’s 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to the BCCI’s old constitution, which gives a maximum term of four-years to the selection panel, its chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda’s terms have expired.

The duo were appointed in 2015, while the trio Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016.

Notably, the amended constitution, though, has a provision for a maximum five-year term.

“Tenures are finished (means) tenures are finished. They have done a good job. You cannot go beyond your tenure and all of them don’t finish, so majority of them stay and I dont think it should be a problem,” Ganguly said.

“As you must have heard, ICC now wants tournaments every year, that does not mean selectors continue forever. We will have a tenure and we will (heed) to the tenure,” he added.

Going by Ganguly’s statements, the new selectors will have five-year terms.

“There term is five years, they can stay for five years, but what we will do is that we will fix a term for selectors and appoint them.”

Sharing his two cents on the performance of the Prasad-led selection panel and said, “We are fine with it. (Just) because we are not involved that does not mean the selectors are bad, they have done a good job, the team has done well and we don’t have any problem.”

