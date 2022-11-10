scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘You cannot go and teach people how to handle pressure’: Rohit Sharma after India’s semifinal loss to England

"Lot of these guys play under pressure in IPL and some of them are able to handle that. When it comes to knockouts, it is about keeping calm," Rohit said post-match.

India's Rohit Sharma shakes hands with teammate India's Hardik Pandya, right, following the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. England defeated India by ten wickets. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

India’s 10 wicket defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal marked their seventh knockout defeat in an ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

India captain Rohit Sharma attributed the same to handling pressure on the big day.

“You cannot go and teach people how to handle pressure,” Rohit said post-match. “Lot of these guys play under pressure in IPL and some of them are able to handle that. When it comes to knockouts, it is about keeping calm.”

The skipper further mentioned that the bowling was key differentiator between the two sides and the area where India lost the match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

“We still batted well at the back end. Not good enough with the ball, definitely not a wicket where a team could chase in 17 overs. We just did not turn up with the ball,” he said.

“We were a bit nervy the way we started with the ball. We wanted Bhuvi to keep it tight, on the stumps, we knew where runs are scored in Adelaide, square of the wicket, we spoke about that, but that did not happen.”

Having lost the toss and being put in to bat first, India posted 168/6 in their quota of 20 overs. In return, the England openers, Jos Buttler (80 off 49) and Alex Hales (86 off 47) propelled England to a semifinal win in style with 24 balls to spare.

Advertisement

England will now face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 05:29:46 pm
Next Story

From actor to selling lottery tickets: Action Hero Biju fame Mary’s life turned upside down after pandemic

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pak vs NZ
Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 10: Latest News