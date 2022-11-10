‘You cannot go and teach people how to handle pressure’: Rohit Sharma after India’s semifinal loss to England

India’s 10 wicket defeat to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal marked their seventh knockout defeat in an ICC tournament since their Champions Trophy win in 2013.

India captain Rohit Sharma attributed the same to handling pressure on the big day.

“You cannot go and teach people how to handle pressure,” Rohit said post-match. “Lot of these guys play under pressure in IPL and some of them are able to handle that. When it comes to knockouts, it is about keeping calm.”

The skipper further mentioned that the bowling was key differentiator between the two sides and the area where India lost the match.

“We still batted well at the back end. Not good enough with the ball, definitely not a wicket where a team could chase in 17 overs. We just did not turn up with the ball,” he said.

“We were a bit nervy the way we started with the ball. We wanted Bhuvi to keep it tight, on the stumps, we knew where runs are scored in Adelaide, square of the wicket, we spoke about that, but that did not happen.”

Having lost the toss and being put in to bat first, India posted 168/6 in their quota of 20 overs. In return, the England openers, Jos Buttler (80 off 49) and Alex Hales (86 off 47) propelled England to a semifinal win in style with 24 balls to spare.

England will now face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.