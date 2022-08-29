‘You are okay to talk to me? Right Jaddu?’ Sanjay Manjrekar’s cheeky question to Ravindra Jadeja in post-match interview

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar haven’t had the best equation on social media since the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder also responded to the criticism on Twitter, calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea.’

After his fifty in the 2019 WC semi-final, Jadeja had taunted Manjrekar at the commentary studio with ‘Ab kya bologe?’ shrug. Later he also explained that famous celebration to this newspaper.

“Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!”

On Sunday, during the post-match interview, the former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked a cheeky question to Ravindra Jadeja after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Manjrekar asked: “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?”

Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

sanjay manjrekar& sir ravindra jadeja never ending story #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/sFXrXeQzMW — saiiiiii (@Sasi91226397) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya (33 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) put on an invaluable 52-run stand for the fifth wicket and took the game deep. With seven required off the last six balls, Nawaz clean bowled Jadeja with the first ball before Pandya finished off the game in style.

“We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game – left-arm spinner against the left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end,” Jadeja told Manjrekar in the post-match interview.

Pandya claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and helped India to limit Pakistan to 147 before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls which carried India to 148-5 with just two balls to spare.

Pakistan are still favorite to advance as it will take on qualifier Hong Kong in its last Group A game. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

The top two teams from both groups advance to the Super 4 stage where they will play each other once before the top two advance to the final on September 11.