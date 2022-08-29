scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

‘You are okay to talk to me? Right Jaddu?’ Sanjay Manjrekar’s cheeky question to Ravindra Jadeja in post-match interview

Ravindra Jadeja's 52-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya was played a crucial role in India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

sanjay manjrekar, sanjay manjrekar controversy, manjrekar jadeja conversation, sanjay manjrekar twitter chat screenshots, jadeja manjrekar criticismRavindra Jadeja (left) and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar haven’t had the best equation on social media since the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder also responded to the criticism on Twitter, calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea.’

After his fifty in the 2019 WC semi-final, Jadeja had taunted Manjrekar at the commentary studio with ‘Ab kya bologe?’ shrug. Later he also explained that famous celebration to this newspaper.

“Tab toh Bhatta garam tha, na! (The grill was hot, then!) I was searching for the commentary box. Then I thought, it must be somewhere there, only. And those who understand would know who I was targeting the celebration at!”

On Sunday, during the post-match interview, the former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar asked a cheeky question to Ravindra Jadeja after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Manjrekar asked: “First question – You are ok to talk to me? Right, Jaddu?”

Jadeja replied: “Yeah, yeah (laughs). Absolutely!!”

Hardik Pandya (33 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) put on an invaluable 52-run stand for the fifth wicket and took the game deep. With seven required off the last six balls, Nawaz clean bowled Jadeja with the first ball before Pandya finished off the game in style.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game – left-arm spinner against the left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end,” Jadeja told Manjrekar in the post-match interview.

READ |Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Pandya claimed 3-25 with his fiery short-pitched deliveries and helped India to limit Pakistan to 147 before smashing an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls which carried India to 148-5 with just two balls to spare.

Advertisement

Pakistan are still favorite to advance as it will take on qualifier Hong Kong in its last Group A game. Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of Supertech twin towers in 3...

The top two teams from both groups advance to the Super 4 stage where they will play each other once before the top two advance to the final on September 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 07:37:41 am
Next Story

House of the Dragon Episode 2 review: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM
Delhi Confidential

How PM Modi's poems lend insight into his tenure as Gujarat CM

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Opinion

James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

Premium
Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka
Jharkhand

Woman set on fire dies, Sec 144 imposed in Dumka

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Body of 18-yr-old girl exhumed after Dalit youth found dead in UP village

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

Himachal ‘Newtons’ quit corporate jobs to grow apple, look upwards with tech

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News