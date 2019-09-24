You are an inspiration: Rohit Sharma to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg

India opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday called young climate activist Greta Thunberg inspiring after the Swede slammed the world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.

The 16-year-old Thunberg while addressing the UN Summit in New York on Monday, accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you’re an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now.https://t.co/THGynCSLSI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2019

Sharma took to Twitter to urging world leaders to take some action. “Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you’re an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now,” Sharma tweeted. The Swedish teen has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction.

As they made their pledges at the Climate Action Summit, though, they and others conceded it was not enough. And even before they spoke, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shamed them over and over for their inaction: “How dare you?” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded the summit by listing 77 countries that committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, 70 nations pledging to do more to fight climate change, with 100 business leaders promising to join the green economy and one-third of the global banking sector signing up to green goals.