Yorkshire racism row: David Lloyd apologises to Azeem Rafiq, Sky Sports to investigate comments

Following former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) Committee in parliament on Tuesday about the institutional racism prevalent at the club, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on cricket authorities to take “immediate action”.

Commentator David Lloyd took to Twitter to apologise after he was accused of making disparaging comments, while broadcasters Sky Sports said they would be investigating his comments. Meanwhile, England’s white-ball specialist Alex Hales denied calling his dog Kevin had anything to do with the name gaining notoriety as a ‘racist slur. Rafiq had earlier this month accused former England skipper Michael Vaughan of telling a group of Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity, including him, that there are “too many of your lot” in 2009.

PM steps in

Following the over-three-hour DCMS Committee meeting, Prime Minister Johnson tweeted: “Brave testimony from Azeem Rafiq. I commend him for speaking out. “There is no excuse for racism anywhere in society and we expect @EnglandCricket and @YorkshireCCC to take immediate action in response to these allegations.”

According to The Telegraph, the UK government will “closely scrutinise” what actions are being taken henceforth regarding this racism scandal.

Regret action: Lloyd

Rafiq accused the former England coach of being a “closet racist” who would use his high position of being a well-standing analyst to “smear” him. Lloyd’s position at Sky Sports is in jeopardy now.

“Sky is committed to actively championing inclusion in cricket – and in all sports – and opposing all forms of discrimination. We will be investigating the comments attributed to David Lloyd in today’s select committee hearing,” Sky Sports said in a statement.

Lloyd wrote on his Twitter handle: “In October 2020, I had a private message exchange with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics. In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq, which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community. I deeply regret my actions, and I apologise most sincerely to Azeem and to the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused.”

Evidence harrowing: Hales

Rafiq said that former England batsman Gary Ballance would call everyone of colour ‘Kevin’ and former England player Alex Hales purchased a black Doberman dog and named it ‘Kevin.’

“I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in the naming of my dog,” Hales said on Wednesday in a statement. “I entirely respect and have huge sympathy for both the stance Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has had to endure. His evidence was harrowing. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will gladly co-operate with any investigation the game’s authorities choose to hold.”

Alex Hales denies any racial connotation around naming his dog ‘Kevin’. Says he has huge respect for Azeem Rafiq pic.twitter.com/8rEVSHAUu7 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) November 17, 2021

Ballance in the dock

Rafiq’s former teammate Ballance had explained in a statement on the County club’s website last week that he had used a racial slur – Paki – to address Rafiq, but asserted it was all a part of “banter between friends.”

After an initial investigation revealed that there was reason for Rafiq to feel harassed, a panel decided to take no action as all comments were deemed ‘friendly banter,’ which caused an uproar.

In his testimony on Tuesday though, Rafiq revealed that Ballance used to go overboard with his use of racial slurs. According to The Telegraph, Rafiq also claimed that Ballance would call “everyone of colour” Kevin.

There was also the accusation that Ballance used recreational drugs, and Yorkshire helped the player cover up by letting him skip drug tests. Ballance, according to The Telegraph, denied this.

Bresnan says sorry

The former England all-rounder, according to Rafiq’s testimony, “frequently made racist comments.”

Bresnan later took to Twitter to apologise for the bullying Rafiq experienced, but categorically denied the claims of using racist comments.