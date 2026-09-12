‘We’d bite his hand off’: After India snub, Kuldeep gets high praise from County stint

Kuldeep Yadav was abruptly left out of India’s Test side against Sri Lanka after an indifferent start to the series in Galle last month. The left-arm wrist-spinner picked up only one wicket in India’s victory in the first Test and was subsequently dropped for the next match in Colombo.

Having featured in a handful of 50-over games with English county side Yorkshire before the series, Kuldeep opted to return to England after the snub to revive his First-Class credentials. The 31-year-old was also left out of India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan tour, starting Sunday, and the Asian Games later this month.

In his first game back with the record County Championship holders last week, Kuldeep was a mere spectator. He scored 17 and 1 in two innings but did not get a chance to bowl.

At Headingley this week, however, Kuldeep reignited his status as a red-ball bowler, recording his maiden First-Class 10-wicket match haul and career-best innings figures of 6 for 50 in Yorkshire’s innings win over Essex.

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Kuldeep’s booming drift and turn was full on display during the match, earning high praise from Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath. “You could see how much he spins it and his control of spin was just sensational,” McGrath told the Yorkshire Post.

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“If you looked at how he put his overs together – over the wicket, round the wicket… he was setting the batters up.

‘Bite his hand off to re-sign

McGrath insisted that Yorkshire were keen to see the India spinner return next season. Kuldeep has one game left in his current deal, having signed up for One-Day Cup and three County Championship matches.

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“Yeah, we’d bite his hand off, wouldn’t we?” McGrath said.

“He’s an amazing character and his passion for the game… he just loves bowling.

“We’ve been fortunate now for the last year and a bit. The overseas we’ve had have all enjoyed it, and they’ve all said that when they can, they would like to come back.

“Someone of Kuldeep’s mentality and skill-set speaks for itself. He’s also batted very well and got some crucial runs. So, if he can come back at some point, of course we’d make that work,” added McGrath.

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Across seven matches, Kuldeep has taken 19 wickets, averaging 17.31. “He was watching on the stream when he wasn’t here.”

“He wanted to put in a real performance this week and he certainly did that with a ten-fer to help win us the game,” said McGrath.