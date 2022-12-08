scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Yorkshire agree to end Ballance’s contract two years early

The 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born player has spent a year on the sidelines while dealing with mental health issues.

England cricketer Gary Ballance on the right and Azeem Rafiq on the left. (FILE)
Former England batsman Gary Ballance has been released from his contract with county side Yorkshire two years early, the club said on Thursday.

Yorkshire said Ballance, who had asked to be let go, would not play for another team in the county championship next year.

The left-hander admitted last year to using racist language against former team mate Azeem Rafiq, whose explosive allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket and led to sweeping changes at the club.

He also apologised in person to Rafiq.

“I have gone through a challenging period and after much discussion I decided, together with my family, that it would be right to make a change,” said Ballance.

“I asked the Club if it was willing to release me from my contract, and I am grateful for its understanding as we have reached agreement … I hope that my decision will mean that my career can have a fresh start”.

Yorkshire managing director Darren Gough said Ballance left with the club’s best wishes.

“He has been a mainstay of our side for many years, and a superb batsman,” he said.

“As a Club, we recognise that the last 18 months have been difficult for Gary, for numerous reasons, and the most important thing for him is to get better and play again.

“He felt he could not do this at Headingley, and we agreed to his request reluctantly but knowing that it was the right decision for him personally”.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:01:54 pm
