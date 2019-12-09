Yograj Singh: ‘If Chandigarh had a team in the 80s, we would have won five titles in a row’

Kapil Dev and Yograj Singh, both from Chandigarh, were part of a strong Haryana side in the late 70s and through much of the 80s. (File) Kapil Dev and Yograj Singh, both from Chandigarh, were part of a strong Haryana side in the late 70s and through much of the 80s. (File)

Last month, Yuvraj and I watched Chandigarh play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Sector 16 Stadium. It was an emotional moment for both of us, watching the team play and Chandigarh lad Manan Vohra captaining them. Yuvraj later hosted a dinner for Chandigarh and Punjab teams at his house, and he too appreciates the kind of talent the city produces and can produce. As Chandigarh is set to make its first-class debut against Arunachal Pradesh, I will be there to cheer the team.

Before I start talking about Chandigarh cricket, I want to tell you one thing. I did not want to be a cricketer as I was good in athletics and football at the St John’s School, my alma mater. Besides, my coach Philip and father wanted me to be an athlete and the school offered the best of training and facilities. That has been the strength of Chandigarh, where institutions like DAV College and Panjab University, apart from the various government stadiums, offers kids a chance to train within a radius of 20kms. It’s not found in many cities in India.

It was only after coach DP Azad visited my school that he asked my coach and father to get me enrolled in cricket. He was conducting a talent hunt to spot kids and train at the Sector 16 Stadium. I still remember Kapil Dev, Chandar Vijay, Arun Chaudhary, Manjit Singh and I were selected.

As we started our cricket training, we would often see our seniors like Om Prakash, Sarkar Talwar and Ravinder Chadha playing for Haryana. We would watch them practice at Sector 16Stadium and later there came a time when nine Chandigarh boys were in the playing eleven of Haryana.

Apart from Rajinder Goel and one other player, the rest of us were from Chandigarh. It was almost a separate Chandigarh Ranji Trophy team and if we were affiliated at that time,Chandigarh would have won the Ranji Trophy at least five times in a row. And it would have done wonders to the upcoming talent and youngsters in the city.



With coaches like DP Azad and good facilities in DAV College, Panjab University and Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh was a conveyor belt for Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. It was sad that the infighting between the different district associations of Chandigarh made Chandigarh cricketers suffer.

With no parent state body, the associations affiliated with Haryana and Punjab selected players without merit. Many players had to suffer and shifted base to other states. Even during our time, the Haryana players and officials would treat us like outsiders but it was only due to the Haryana cricket association president that they did not raise any objection to us playing for them.

But now that the wait is over, the city is back on the Indian cricket map. Now we need to consolidate like structuring the U-14, U-16 andU-19 programmes. Being the capital city, Chandigarh sees a lot of diversity with people from five to six states settling here. This is one of the reasons we get diverse players.

I recently joined the DAV College, as coach, and I can see the kind of talent the city has. The trainees include a cricketer, whose father repairs punctures and the institutions are supporting such players.The grounds are government-owned and the administration too provides the support at the grassroots. What UTCA needs to do is to have a chairman of selectors apart from talking with senior players like Kapil Dev and making them involved in the process.

I also believe the Sector 16 Stadium should be named after Kapil Dev and with Chandigarh team playing Ranji trophy at the stadium now, players will get motivated seeing Kapil’s name.

(Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj, has played one Test and six ODIs for India) As told to Nitin Sharma

