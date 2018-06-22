Yo-Yo test is not going anywhere, you pass the test, you play for India: Ravi Shastri

Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Ravi Shastri has made it clear that the to play for the nation each and every player must pass the yo-yo test.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 22, 2018 7:59:49 pm
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, right and head coach Ravi Shastri address the media ahead of the team’s travel to England and Ireland in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 22, 2018. (Manish Swarup)
India cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has made it clear that the to play for the nation each and every player must pass the yo-yo test. Stating that the yo-yo test is here to stay, Shastri maintained the philosophy is clear- you pass you play, you fail, you fail. Shastri’s statement comes at a time when several former players have questioned the fitness parameters set by the test. However, the India captain Virat Kohli was also o the same page with his coach and reiterated that it as a “hard call” that benefits the team, hence there is no point being emotional about the entire thing.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Shastri said, “I think it’s a combination of both ability and fitness. If you are fit, you can enhance that ability. That is one thing that has been emphasized on while designing the YoYo fitness test. And it is here to stay. Whoever thinks it’s a one off thing, he is sadly mistaken and that person can take a walk.”

“The philosophy is simple. You pass the test, you play. You don’t, you sit. So this is not going to go anywhere. The captain leads from the front, the selectors the management are on the same page. And the boys have responded extremely well,” he Shastri.

“From a preparation point of view, it is ideal. The players will get to play the limited-overs leg first, first the T20Is, followed by the ODIs. By the time, the Test matches commence, almost after a month, we will have plenty of time to get used to the conditions there,” Shastri concluded.

