Yo-Yo test after selection one-off, says BCCI GM Saba Karim

The IPL is the reason why the BCCI conducted the fitness tests of the Indian team players after picking squads for the Test match against Afghanistan and the limited-overs legs in the UK. Traditionally, the Yo-Yo test is conducted before the team selection, but the IPL and the necessity to pick the limited-overs squads early because of logistical needs, forced the ‘one-off’ change.

The withdrawals of Mohammed Shami and Ambati Rayudu from the Test squad and the ODI side respectively somewhat red-faced the cricket board. Sanju Samson, too, failed the fitness test post his selection to the India A one-day squad for the England tour.

The BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Saba Karim, however, put things in perspective.

“It’s (Yo-Yo test) always conducted before team selection. This time the change happened because of the IPL. We have to pick the teams early because of the logistical reasons, so we couldn’t drag out players during the IPL and made them go through fitness tests. That’s why we conducted it after the IPL was over. And all the players were given enough time to prepare for that,” Karim told The Indian Express.

“Earlier, if you see, in the case of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh, the fitness tests were conducted before the team selection. It always happened like that in the past. This time, the moment the teams were announced, whether that was the India A side or Team India, the players knew that they had to undergo fitness tests. So they had enough time to prepare. That is why so many of them prepared well and got through,” Karim added.

The squads selection was done on May 8, allowing the players five weeks to prepare for the fitness tests. The minimum requirement to clear the Yo-Yo test is 16.1, lowest among the top cricket-playing nations. This paper earlier reported about Pakistan increasing the level to 17.5 after Mickey Arthur took charge as the coach. England, Australia and South Africa, on the other hand, have set 19 as the minimum Yo-Yo level for their respective national team cricketers.

It is learnt that the probation period for a player after a failed fitness test is six weeks, which can be changed to four weeks only on the request of the team management. If somebody is injured on the day of the fitness test — Wriddhiman Saha for example, who couldn’t undergo the latest fitness tests because of a broken thumb — he can come back after four weeks post recovery.

The Indian teams’ Yo-Yo tests had been conducted before and during the Test match against Afghanistan — June 9 and 10 for the Test squad and June 15 for the limited-overs squads for the United Kingdom. According to a source, as because Shami had been nursing an injury also, while playing for Delhi Daredevils, he would be given another opportunity after four weeks. Shami and Saha would undergo fitness tests before the squad selection – likely in the second week of July — for the five-Test series in England.

The Yo-Yo test for the centrally contracted players is conducted every six weeks, because the players need to maintain the required level of fitness and improve on their previous scores.

“Shami had been sitting on the bench for almost the entire IPL. He didn’t work on his fitness. Rayudu also knew he needed to score 16.1 and he had five weeks to prepare for his fitness. Samson, too, wasn’t training during the IPL. He was just batting in the nets. Everybody knows 16.1 is the bare minimum, which is non-negotiable. It’s not hidden either,” the Board functionary said.

Wriddhiman Saha remains first-choice

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that Wriddhiman Saha remains the Indian team management’s first-choice ‘keeper for the Tests in England. “His day-to-day progress is monitored at the NCA. His treatment, diet; everything. He is the team management’s first-choice ‘keeper,” the source said. A broken thumb suffered during the IPL ruled Saha out of the Test match against Afghanistan.

