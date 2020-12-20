Yo Mahesh announces retirement at 32

Yo Mahesh announced retirement at 32 (Source: TNPL)

Former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings pacer Vijaykumar Yo Mahesh, popularly known as Yomi, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday. The 32-year-old played 50 first-class matches, 61 List A and 46 T20 games during his career since 2006.

Mahesh’s last T20 appearance came last year and the all-rounder featured in 18 Indian Premier League games for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils.

“At the outset, thanks to BCCI for the opportunity to represent India at the Under-19 level and the India A level. It’s been an honour and with utmost pride I call it the highest point in my career,” Yo Mahesh said in his statement, on Twitter.

“To my two IPL franchises, DD and CSK, for having faith in me to represent them and for giving me an opportunity to share the dressing room with the legends of the game. The last five years have been injury-ridden but I am grateful to India Cements for being solid and having my back. I would like to thank my state cricket Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for nurturing me from the age of 14 and finishing with 12 years of first-class cricket,” the statement read.

Mahesh, who took 253 wickets across formats and with over 1000 runs in first-class cricket, made it to India U-19 squad for 2006 World Cup but it was two years later that he came to the limelight after bagging 16 wickets for Daredevils in the opening season of IPL. He, however, failed to keep the momentum, picking up just five wickets in the next seven opportunities across the next three seasons. He ends his career with 253 wickets across formats and with over 1000 runs in first-class cricket.

