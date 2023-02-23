‘Yes I am a lesbian, every family is different’: Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor slams trolls

Sarah Taylor, former England wicketkeeper-batter, took to social media after revealing the news of her partner’s pregnancy and answered questions surrounding the development on Thursday.

In a Q/A session with fans, Taylor expressed her feelings and stated that she is a same-sex relationship with her partner Diana.

She also revealed that they used IVF (In vitro fertilization) method and emphasised on the fact that every family looks different but they should not be “mocked or abused”.

“Well, I did not anticipate I should have attached an FAQ when announcing my partners pregnancy! Hopefully I can answer some questions. IVF: donated sperm from an unknown individual who wants to gift a very unique opportunity to others…,” she tweeted.

“Yes I am a lesbian, and have been for a very long time. No it’s not a choice. I am in love and happy, that’s what matters. Every family is different…how it operates and how it looks. Educate yourself before passing judgement. The baby will be loved and supported…”

Taylor, on Wednesday, announced her partner’s pregnancy to the world.

The English wicketkeeper-batter, who retired from international cricket in 2019, took to social media to announce the news. She posted a picture with her partner and revealed that the “journey was not an easy one but she’s happy to be a part of it.”

One of the best wicketkeepers and most successful cricketers in the history of women’s cricket, Taylor announced retirement from international cricket in September 2019 due to anxiety issues.

Taylor had also taken an indefinite break from the game in March 2016 due to mental health problems but later returned to the game to represent her country at the World Cup.

In the 2017 World Cup, which marked her return, she amassed 396 runs at an average of 49.50. Taylor scored 147 in a group game against South Africa and posted scores of 54 in the semi-final and 45 against India in the final.