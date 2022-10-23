‘Ye toh danger bowler hai, sabse danger’: Rohit Sharma before facing Mohammed Shami on the nets

Rohit Sharma was heaped praise on Mohammed Shami during India’s net session ahead of their highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

In a video shared by the ICC on Instagram, Rohit Sharma can be heard lauding Indian speedster Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

“Ye toh danger bowler hai bhai sabse danger bowler (He (Mohammed Shami) is the most dangerous bowler),” said Rohit Sharma.

He also praises Dinesh Karthik after the batter played a reverse ramp shot. “Shot DK,” lauded Rohit.

Drafted into the squad as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami landed yorker after yorker and ended up with three wickets in the final over of India’s warm-up match against Australia.

“He comes and bowls at the death. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball. We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge, coming and bowling that death over and we saw what it was,” the India captain had said of the man who last played a competitive game in July and landed here after suffering a long bout of COVID-19.

Needing 11 to win off six balls, the Australians were on course but Shami, returning from a long injury layoff, had other ideas as the home team lost four wickets in the last over, including a run out.