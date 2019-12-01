Yasir Shah hits maiden Test century at 33 in Pakistan’s fightback against Australia

Yasir Shah celebrates after bringing up maiden Test 100. (Source: AP) Yasir Shah celebrates after bringing up maiden Test 100. (Source: AP)

Thanks to sloppy fielding by Australia on the third day of the second Test in Adelaide, Pakistan’s Yasir Shah survived to make the most of his second lives as he brought up his maiden Test century on Sunday.

Yasir became the oldest Pakistan player to score a maiden century, helping his side to fightback after Australian onslought in the first two days of the match, with the hosts declaring at 589/3. He also brought up his first Test half-century earlier during the day to better his previous best score of 42.

With already 181 runs in three innings, Yasir is now Pakistan’s second-leading scorer in this series after Babar Azam (202). Shah has outscored Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Rizwan. Yasir departed for 113 after Pakistan were all out for 302 after 94.4 overs.

Yasir has faced more balls than any other Pakistan player in the ongoing series. He can end this Test series as their highest run-getter and wicket-taker. He has taken four wickets in this series so far.

Warner-esque celebrations by Yasir Shah on scoring his maiden Test century. He is all smiles. #AusvPak pic.twitter.com/AV0kKZ6ZCG — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 1, 2019

Top notch from Yasir Shah! It’s a first Test ?? and look at the celebration #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/MTnPOPDsRa — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 1, 2019

Mitchell Starc took six wickets and denied Babar Azam a century to break stubborn resistance from the Pakistan batsmen Sunday as they work to save the day-night second Test at Adelaide Oval.

LISTEN | Game Time: Bhogle vs Manjrekar and other Pink Ball controversies

The visitors resumed on an overcast day teetering at 96 for six in reply to Australia’s first innings 589 for three declared, built on the back of David Warner’s monumental 335 not out.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd