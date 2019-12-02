Yasir Shah becomes first Pakistan cricketer to score hundred at Adelaide this century

Yasir Shah posing infront of the Adelaide Oval honours board. (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB) Yasir Shah posing infront of the Adelaide Oval honours board. (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Yasir Shah became the first Pakistani cricketer this century to get his name on the Adelaide Oval honours board for scoring a Test hundred at the ground, after his resilient 113-run knock in the first innings of the second Test against Australia.

Although Pakistan fell to their second consecutive innings defeat at the hands of Australia, the 33-year-old leg spinner’s record-breaking innings was one of the few high points for the team. After being asked to follow on, Pakistan were all out for 239 after starting the fourth day on 39/3. Nathan Lyon got a five-wicket haul.

Yasir Shah gets his name on the Adelaide Oval honours board.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/fw9aGEKllj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 2, 2019

On the third day of the Test, Shah played a vital role in Pakistan’s late fight against Australia with a 105-run seventh-wicket partnership with Babar Azam. After the latter’s dismissal, Shah formed a 87-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas to keep Pakistan alive in the match. Along the way, he brought up his maiden Test century from 192 balls, after bringing up his maiden Test half-century.

Before Shah, the last players to have scored a Test century for Pakistan at Adelaide were Imran Khan (136) and Wasim Akram (123) on January 19, 1990.

The highest score by a Pakistan batsman at the Adelaide Oval remains Asif Iqbal, who scored an unbeaten 152 on December 24, 1976.

Mohsin Khan (149), Javed Miandad (131), Qasim Umar (113) and Zaheer Abbas (101) are the four other Pakistan cricketers to have scored a Test century at Adelaide.

Shah became only the seventh Pakistan cricketer to have scored a Test century Down Under in 21st century. The others who have scored a century in Australia are: Azhar Ali, Younis Khan, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Yousuf, Salman Butt and Babar Azam. He is the fourth-highest on the list with 113 runs, while his current Test captain Ali is at the top with an unbeaten 205 in December 2016.

Shah ended the Test series against Australia as Pakistan’s second-highest run-getter with 194 runs, after Azam’s 210. He also faced more balls than any other Pakistan player in the series. He also took four wickets in the two Tests.

