Yashaswi Jaiswal: ‘A star is born indeed’

Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his century. (Source: cricketworldcup/twitter) Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his century. (Source: cricketworldcup/twitter)

Defending Champions India stormed into their second successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinals on Tuesday.

Four-time champions India produced a superlative all-round display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs.

Chasing the target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) displayed great maturity as the duo mixed caution with aggression and didn’t allow their rivals any chance to make a comeback in the match.

Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 306 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 112-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name.

Earlier, Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets among them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.

For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but rest of the batsmen found the going tough.

Here are the best reactions from the match-

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd who show their appreciation for a special innings 🙌#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/qbADO2tvka — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020

HUNDRED: What a fine knock this is from Yashasvi Jaiswal!👌👌 The left-hander scores a match-winning ton in the #U19CWC semi-final against Pakistan. 👏👏 For the #INDvPAK game scorecard 👇👇https://t.co/xkcH8vkq0v pic.twitter.com/A6DCpU1kHU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

Some serious swag this from Yashasvi Jaiswal. These Under 19 boys are something else. One-sided. #INDU19VSPAKU19 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2020

India will either face Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd