Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Yashaswi Jaiswal: ‘A star is born indeed’

Yashaswi Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 306 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 112-ball innings.

By: Sports Desk | Published: February 4, 2020 8:15:16 pm
Yashaswi Jaiswal, India vs Pakistan, Yashaswi Jaiswal Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Pak Yashaswi Jaiswal, India u19 vs Pak u19, Yashaswi Jaiswal u19 india, india cricket, cricket news Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates after reaching his century. (Source: cricketworldcup/twitter)

Defending Champions India stormed into their second successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semifinals on Tuesday.

Four-time champions India produced a superlative all-round display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs.

Chasing the target, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) displayed great maturity as the duo mixed caution with aggression and didn’t allow their rivals any chance to make a comeback in the match.

Jaiswal, who currently tops the run-getter list with 306 runs in the tournament, smashed eight fours and four sixes in his 112-ball innings, while Saxena had six boundaries to his name.

Earlier, Sushant Mishra (3/28), Kartik Tyagi (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) shared seven wickets among them, while Atharva Ankolekar (1/29) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (1/11) scalped one each to restrict Pakistan to a low score.

For Pakistan, skipper Rohail Nazir (62) and opener Haider Ali (56) cracked half-centuries but rest of the batsmen found the going tough.

Here are the best reactions from the match-

India will either face Bangladesh or New Zealand in the final.

(With PTI inputs)

