‘It’s a joke’: Mumbai legend urges Jaiswal to focus on batting, not wicket-keeping

India Test batter Yashasvi Jaiswal raised eyebrows recently when Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Siddhesh Lad told reporters that the left-hander has taken up wicket-keeping ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.

Yet to seal his spot across formats, Jaiswal’s move to pick up the specialised ‘keeping role has triggered discussion online. Three days out from their Ranji Trophy season opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Lad told reporters that Jaiswal was “trying hard” to polish his wicket-keeping skills.

“He wants to eventually, in future, keep wickets for maybe Mumbai or go on to keep wickets for the Indian team, is what he is aiming for. That is what I feel, but I haven’t got any clarity on that,” the Mumbai captain said.