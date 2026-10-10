‘It’s a joke’: Mumbai legend urges Jaiswal to focus on batting, not wicket-keeping

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India Test batter Yashasvi Jaiswal raised eyebrows recently when Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Siddhesh Lad told reporters that the left-hander has taken up wicket-keeping ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.
Yet to seal his spot across formats, Jaiswal’s move to pick up the specialised ‘keeping role has triggered discussion online. Three days out from their Ranji Trophy season opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Lad told reporters that Jaiswal was “trying hard” to polish his wicket-keeping skills.
“He wants to eventually, in future, keep wickets for maybe Mumbai or go on to keep wickets for the Indian team, is what he is aiming for. That is what I feel, but I haven’t got any clarity on that,” the Mumbai captain said.
Former India opener and Mumbai batting legend Wasim Jaffer questioned Jaiswal’s decision to take up the role at the age of 24.
“I myself was surprised when I heard this. It is very difficult if you have not kept wickets since childhood. First of all, it is a very demanding job. Apart from that, where is that place even if he starts? There are Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant. I am sure he wants to do it in white-ball cricket,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.
Jaffer said that the wicket-keeping role is a demanding ask on the field in the Test format, and insisted that Jaiswal would find it difficult to adapt without a sound foundation in the role. The record Ranji Trophy run-scorer instead urged Jaiswal to focus on his batting ahead of India’s tour to New Zealand next month.
“It is very difficult in Test cricket. But I feel this is a bit of a joke because wicketkeeping is not an easy task if you have not done it since childhood. It is not an easy skill that you can develop very quickly. I think he is getting a little desperate to get into the white-ball teams. I think he needs to focus on his batting ahead of the Ranji Trophy and the New Zealand tour,” Jaffer added.
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