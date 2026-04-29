‘I’m not old, just that Vaibhav is really young’: Yashasvi Jaiswal jokes

Yashasvi Jaiswal is only 24, but when batting with a teenager nearly a decade younger than him, he is made to look much older. So the question came during the presentation: “How is it being the older partner?” He laughed and quipped: “I don’t think so, that I’m older. I’m still very young.”

On a solemn note, he said: “But of course, he (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is quite young. So, I don’t know what to say about it, to be honest. Of course, it’s amazing. I really enjoyed batting with him and he’s playing amazing. So it’s always, I’m always happy seeing from the other end, the way he’s hitting the ball,” he said.