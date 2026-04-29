‘I’m not old, just that Vaibhav is really young’: Yashasvi Jaiswal jokes

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Yashasvi Jaiswal is only 24, but when batting with a teenager nearly a decade younger than him, he is made to look much older. So the question came during the presentation: “How is it being the older partner?” He laughed and quipped: “I don’t think so, that I’m older. I’m still very young.”
On a solemn note, he said: “But of course, he (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is quite young. So, I don’t know what to say about it, to be honest. Of course, it’s amazing. I really enjoyed batting with him and he’s playing amazing. So it’s always, I’m always happy seeing from the other end, the way he’s hitting the ball,” he said.
As has been the pattern, both breezed away, rollicking to 51 runs in 3.1 overs. “We knew that it’s a high scoring ground. So we have to keep the intent and we have to go whenever we feel like. So I was also thinking, okay, if it is in my range, I’m going to hit it. And of course, we needed a good start because we have to score more than 200 runs. So it was pretty clear that we are going to hit the ball if it is in our arc,” he detailed.
AS IT HAPPENED | Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Jaiswal has batted with a newfound freedom. “I think it’s all about having fun in the middle. And of course, we know this game is like that also. We have to keep our intent and think to score runs as we all spread this into the dressing room,” he said.
After a couple of lowly seasons, Royals have shown signs of revival and sit third on the table. “I think it’s been pretty good. Everyone trusts each other and of course, everyone is not going to perform on the same day. But of course, we have a very good team. So we are practising hard. We focus on the process and I think it will come on the right time whenever it has to. I think we all are enjoying it a lot. Very nice environment. Very happy, all the guys and we are loving it. So we are just very excited for all the games,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.