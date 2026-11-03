IND A vs NZ A: Jaiswal rediscovers touch with hundred; Rathod files another memo of quality

At a largely vacant Hagley Oval at Christchurch, Yashasvi Jaiswal made all the right noises. As he deposited off-spinner Dean Foxcroft over mid-wicket to bring up his century, he cleared his throat. Maybe, it was relief from a knock that showed he is equipped to deal with seaming conditions.

Then came a few flying kisses. It was hard to decode what Jaiswal was trying to convey, but most importantly after scores of 17, 5 & 0 in the first three innings of the tour for India A, he overcame the conditions on Tuesday.

The unbeaten 155 would give Jaiswal plenty of confidence to take into the Test series as he has another four-day fixture later this week to fully get acclimatised to the local conditions. That this century came at the venue which will host the second Test would give him more reasons to believe in his game. Right through the tour, prior to the knock on the final day — where the four-day fixture between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw—Jaiswal’s undoing was the seam movement. The 45 deliveries he faced in the first innings of the first unofficial Test was the most time he had spent in the middle.