IND A vs NZ A: Jaiswal rediscovers touch with hundred; Rathod files another memo of quality

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At a largely vacant Hagley Oval at Christchurch, Yashasvi Jaiswal made all the right noises. As he deposited off-spinner Dean Foxcroft over mid-wicket to bring up his century, he cleared his throat. Maybe, it was relief from a knock that showed he is equipped to deal with seaming conditions.
Then came a few flying kisses. It was hard to decode what Jaiswal was trying to convey, but most importantly after scores of 17, 5 & 0 in the first three innings of the tour for India A, he overcame the conditions on Tuesday.
The unbeaten 155 would give Jaiswal plenty of confidence to take into the Test series as he has another four-day fixture later this week to fully get acclimatised to the local conditions. That this century came at the venue which will host the second Test would give him more reasons to believe in his game. Right through the tour, prior to the knock on the final day — where the four-day fixture between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw—Jaiswal’s undoing was the seam movement. The 45 deliveries he faced in the first innings of the first unofficial Test was the most time he had spent in the middle.
A little Jazball before the Test series 🫡
Watch him in action in the #NZvsIND Test series, starting November 19, on #SonySportsNetwork & #SonyLIV 📺 https://t.co/pWNjUaJhuv
— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 3, 2026
While the pitch did ease out, overnight rain meant there was moisture on the surface, which the Indian openers had to overcome. But B Sai Sudharsan perished to a familiar trap – caught at leg gully when he tried to flick seamer Jarrod McKay off his legs. Shortly, Brett Randell bowled Devdutt Padikkal with one that pitched on off-stump and went straight with the angle as India A found themselves at 35/2.
From there on Jaiswal in the company of Yash Rathod, who remained unbeaten on 100 off 122 deliveries, ensured the hosts didn’t find any more breakthroughs. Rathod, one of the consistent performers for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit, continued to impress on the tour. Having scored an unbeaten 44 & 66 in the first match, this was an innings that would keep him in the conversation. The left-hander was the commanding one of the two in the unbroken 247 stand, as he played some delightful shots on either side of the wicket.
Watchful Jaiswal
Jaiswal, by contrast, was watchful. More than runs, being a starter in the XI, he needed to spend time in the middle. At the same time, through the course of the knock the opener showed he has figured out what shots will work and what doesn’t in these parts. Until the ball got old, which minimised the seam movement, he didn’t go for expansive shots or cuts. He played closer to the body, allowing the ball to come on to him. But once he got past the fifty, one could see the confidence growing in him. The pulls, the cuts, the slashes were to witness alongside the aerial routes he took at every possible opportunity. It meant that when the innings ended, he was striking at 95.67.
Having been omitted from the ODI side, the last few weeks haven’t been easy. But at the right time, he seemed to have found the confidence which India’s think-tank would be looking to gain before the Test series.
Brief scores: India A 346 & 282/2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 155 n.o, Yash Rathod 100 n.o) drew with NZ A 424.