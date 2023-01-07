scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss Mumbai’s game against Assam; Shardul Thakur drafted in

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 66 in the second innings against Tamil Nadu at Brabourne Stadium on Friday before retiring ill and complaining of dehydration, only to resume his innings later.

The Mumbai senior selection committee has picked the squad for the next two matches against Assam and Delhi.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss Mumbai's game against Assam; Shardul Thakur drafted in
Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss Mumbai’s next Ranji Trophy game against Assam in Guwahati after being advised four days’ rest to recover from ‘acute gastroenteritis’.

However, India pacer Shardul Thakur has been added to the squad for next two games. He hasn’t been picked for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The Mumbai senior selection committee has picked the squad for the next two matches against Assam and Delhi.

“Jaiswal didn’t turn up at the airport and later informed us that he was not feeling well and his doctor had advised him to rest for four days. He won’t be available for the game against Assam. The selection committee has added Shardul Thakur,” Mumbai Cricket Association joint secretary Ajinkya Naik told The Indian Express.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 66 in the second innings against Tamil Nadu at Brabourne Stadium on Friday before retiring ill and complaining of dehydration, only to resume his innings later. The Mumbai team reached Guwahati on Saturday for the fixture starting on Tuesday.

Mumbai have 16 points in four games and are placed second in Group B.

Pujara to play against Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Saurashtra will be boosted by the presence of Cheteshwar Pujara for their Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad. The India batsman confirmed in a text message that he was available for the away fixture. Saurashtra, the Vijay Hazare Trophy winners, are leading Group B with 19 points after defeating Delhi by an innings and gaining maximum points.

Pujara is coming off a Player-of-the-Series performance in the two Tests in Bangladesh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 23:23 IST
