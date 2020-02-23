Yashasvi Jaiswal keeps scoring: Unbeaten on 125 in U-23 game for Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dream run continues (Source: PTI) Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dream run continues (Source: PTI)

India’s U-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dream run continued as he struck a hundred for Mumbai in a under-23 game of the CK Nayudu Trophy at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. At lunch against Puducherry on Day 2, Jaiswal was batting on 125 with the team score on 240/2. This was in reply to Puducherry’s first innings total of 206.

With Mumbai failing to make it to the Ranji Trophy knock stage, the 18-year-old had turned up for the under-23 game after returning from the World Cup in South Africa. Jaiswal’s scoring streak at the U-19 World Cup, where India finished runners-up, read: 88, 105*, 62, 57*, 29*, 59.

In a recently chat with the Indian Express, he had said that India’s loss in the U-19 World Cup final was “not end of the world”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘I haven’t reached anywhere near my dream of playing for India’

Before the World Cup, Jaiswal was known for his inspiring rise out of socio-economic challenges – he sold pani puris and lived in tents of groundsmen at maidaan where he honed his game- but he returned home with more enriched understanding about himself and his life.

Jaiswal had also said that he realises that the road ahead would be tougher but he is aware and ready for it. “Until now, it was just age-group tournament, now that I will be in man’s world I know I have to double my hardwork.”

What stands out in the numerous interactions with him over the last couple of years is the ever-increasing maturity and a philosophical outlook to life.

“I know about myself. I don’t have anything to do with the world. I have kept my life simple. Clear. I wake up around 5 am. Sir told me to use the time to talk to myself, understand myself, motivate myself. That’s what I do. It’s important that in these times, you spend time on yourself. I don’t waste time thinking about how others should understand me; I have understood myself, that’s more important,” Jaiswal had said. “My fight isn’t with the world. It’s with me. My only bad habit is cold drinks, I plan to leave it now. Too much sugar. I have to get fitter. I do meditation, I have started to give more attention to fitness as its key to succeed.”

