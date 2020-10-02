‘I’m a romantic guy’: The lighter side of batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal with KXIP skipper KL Rahul during a net session in UAE. (BCCI/IPL)

It takes years of practice to make your name in the field of sports and so is the case with young India cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. The India U-19 skipper and Rajasthan Royals batsman left his village in Uttar Pradesh at the age of 10 to travel to Mumbai in the pursuit of dreams.

Jaiswal’s achievements not only involves rigorous training in the pitch but also the hardships that came on his way, while he braced the challenges the city threw at him. However, one may not be aware of the lighter side of the 18-year-old. A small boy, with similar dreams of any teenager.

In a recent chat in BBC podcast “Test Match Special”, Jaiswal opens up about his initial days in Mumbai, his incredible feat in List A cricket and his dreams of meeting a Hollywood actress.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Lived in a tent, sold pani puri, slept hungry, now plays cricket in IPL 2020

Responding to a question on what’s his favourite Bollywood movie, Jaiswal names MS Dhoni – The untold story, saying the story of the former India skipper, whom he recently played against in the ongoing Indian Premier League, inspires him a lot. However, he rates the 1998 Oscar-winning movie Titanic as his all-time favourite.

“MS Dhoni film is really nice, it inspires me a lot. My favourite movie is Titanic. Kate Winslet, I love her so much, I just want to meet her someday,” Jaiswal can be heard saying in the podcast.

He further states the title song of the movie as his favourite number: “My heart will go on. I’m a romantic guy that’s why.”

#Throwback to the time when my dream like every other budding cricketer in this country came true & I got to spend time talking with @sachin_rt sir. The things we discussed,I will always keep with me and remember them.Looking forward to more such interactions in near future sir. pic.twitter.com/LYZMH0TUi2 — Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvi_j) June 28, 2020

Speaking on becoming the youngest cricketer to score a double century in List A cricket, Jaiswal says that the feat means a lot to him and he couldn’t sleep the night before and after securing the historical moment.

“Before that night, I didn’t sleep, I was playing all the game in my head and after that night also I didn’t sleep because I played really well.”

However, there’s another aspect that makes the century much more special to the young lad. Yashasvi opening up about his struggles in Mumbai said, that he initially worked in a dairy outlet before the event. However, due to the training regime, he struggled at work and was soon kicked out of the shop.

“When I was working at the dairy shop, they were paying me to do work because without work you can’t stay there. Because I was doing hard work on my cricket and I get tired then I didn’t do anything. And he was like if you are not doing anything, you can’t stay here. He just threw my bag out. I was like please let me be here for the night because I don’t know where to go. I was actually alone at the time. That was a really hard moment for me.”

Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal: ‘I haven’t reached anywhere near my dream of playing for India’

“Next day I didn’t know where to go, so I called Pappu sir, he was my coach, I called him and he said just come to my home. Then I went to his house, sleep there for at least two or three months. However, there was no space so I had to find a new house. So my sir said if I want to live in a tent then I have to score runs in this match. So it was very crucial for me like I had to perform in this match and I did,” the 18-year-old said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd